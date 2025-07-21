A Doom-based Fallout fan game has emerged after a 3-year absence, and it looks like the best Fallout in over a decade

The developers of Fallout: Bakersfield – a Fallout fan game created in a Doom engine – have revealed a new trailer after three years of silence, and it honestly looks like the best Fallout game since New Vegas.

Despite Bethesda 's take on the franchise taking the series to new heights, the original Interplay Fallout games have a vibe that is just unmatched. There's a griminess to them that feels way more oppressive.

Developer Alexander "Red888guns" Berezin clearly feels the same way, as they have been working on a fan game based on the original Fallout for a few years now, with a catch: it's a Doom-inspired FPS campaign built in the GZDoom Engine.

Spotted by PC Gamer , Fallout: Bakersfield received a new trailer this week, which showed off far more of the game than its previous teaser from three years ago did.

Front and centre are gorgeous animations that would almost have you believe that the original Fallout could be played as an FPS for how perfectly the Bakersfield devs recreate the vibe of the original.

The game takes place in the Necropolis area of the first Fallout game, which is packed with ghouls that have overtaken the remains of Bakersfield, California.

However, rather than an original story set in this area, Fallout: Bakersfield seems to be a retelling of an arc from the original game, as the protagonist is shown facing off against the super mutant Harry, who is the boss of the area in the original.

At the end of the trailer, Berezin confirms that the mod is 60% complete at the moment, with the release date being given as "??/??/202?" – although for a split second, it looks as if it's about to say 2027, suggesting that's the intended release date, but the developers don't want to commit to it.

At the very least, don't expect it for another couple of years. PC Gamer notes Berezin is currently also working on New Blood Interactive's upcoming Fallout-inspired CRPG project.