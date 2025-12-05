Elder Scrolls and Fallout boss Todd Howard says AI is a useful "tool" in game dev, but "not in generating things" because "the human intention of it is what makes our stuff special"

"We are always working on our toolset for how we build our worlds or check things"

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios/Todd Howard)

Bethesda Game Studios executive producer Todd Howard says there's a place for AI in video game development, but not of the generative variety, thank goodness.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Howard tread carefully through the minefield that is AI in video games discourse, stressing the irreplaceability of human creativity, but clarifying that AI can be a useful "tool" in game development, specifically to help with iterative processes that would take a lot longer by human hand.

