Dragon Age: The Veilguard fans are head over heels for Morrigan's return, but we've got more questions than answers

Morrigan has finally been confirmed for Dragon Age: The Veilguard in BioWare's latest trailer, but some fans have realized there might be more to her return.

Yesterday, BioWare confirmed Dragon Age: The Veilguard's leaked release date with a brand new trailer, which featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance from none other than Morrigan, everyone's favorite goth swamp witch. As you can see from the tweets below, Morrigan's loyal fans are absolutely head over heels for the witch's return, once again.

well well what have we here, welcome back morrigan dragon age 🥲 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/c5hDlHoaoLAugust 15, 2024

OH MY GOD SHE AGED LIKE FINE WINE , MORRIGAN IS BACK #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/O1w8TDN9mnAugust 15, 2024

Morrigan Dragon Age my beloved!!#DragonAge pic.twitter.com/xtkwLFfMJuAugust 15, 2024

However, there might be more to Morrigan's return than first meets the eye. The Twitter user below has realized that Morrigan is wearing Flemeth's headpiece, which honestly leads to more questions than answers. Arguably chief among them is the mystery of what's actually happened to Flemeth to lead her headpiece to land squarely atop Morrigan's head.

Morrigan is wearing Flemeth’s headpiece I’m going to SOB!! #dragonage pic.twitter.com/ZZXqXjijdPAugust 15, 2024

Hold up... what if Morrigan is giving such Mythal vibes because.. it actually IS Mythal! 👀 I mean...#Morrigan #Mythal #DragonAge #DAV #DragonAgeVeilguard pic.twitter.com/pwzZwYBKfdAugust 16, 2024

Some fans suspect that Morrigan might actually be Flemeth herself, or at least has absorbed a part of Flemeth, which is pretty darn wild if true. Alternatively, some suspect this takes place after Morrigan drinks from the Well of Sorrows in Dragon Age: Inquisition (if you let her), and thus has bound herself to the will of Mythal. Yeah, it's all pretty convoluted stuff.

Thankfully, there's not that long to wait until we find out what the deal is with Morrigan, because Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases on October 31 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Oh, The Veilguard will cost you $70 on consoles and $60 on PC, and there's also a $150 collector's edition for the new Dragon Age game which doesn't even come with the game itself.

