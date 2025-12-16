The verdict is in: Diablo 4's new Paladin class is divinely overpowered, "so insanely fun," and scratches that Diablo 2 itch: "Game so far is WAY more fun than it has been in ages"

Now that Diablo 4 players have had a few days with the game's long-awaited Paladin class, available now if you pre-order the Lord of Hatred expansion, it's pretty clear Blizzard has a hit on its hands.

Long-time Diablo fans have been waiting for a Diablo 4 Paladin since launch, and judging from lots of early reactions, it was worth the nearly three year wait. If Blizzard has learned one thing from the Diablo 4 community over the game's turbulent update history, I can only imagine it's that they're a bunch of chaos agents who thrive in woefully unbalanced environments, and it sounds like the new pally is delightfully busted.

Diablo content creator Rob2628 shared some absolutely ludicrous damage numbers he's been able to hit using the Paladin's conspicuously uncapped legendary nodes. "Paladin has fully uncapped Paragon Legendary Nodes while any other Class Paragon caps at around 45% or 60% damage. I love the new Class being powerful, but maybe this is a bit too crazy?" he said, adding in a follow-up tweet that he's been dealing "100s of trillions" of damage after just three days of tinkering with his Paladin build.

With these multipliers damage is around in the 100s of TRILLIONS on day 3 of playing 😅 pic.twitter.com/OFHTtdqMHDDecember 14, 2025

As expected as someone who's been covering Diablo 4 for years, there is pretty much zero resistance from the community about this. "Big numbers, big fun - let's go," reads one response.

"hush hush, don't run it for people having fun ;)" said another commenter.

In Diablo subreddits, the response is even more uniform and enthusiastic, and there's even a whole new subreddit dedicated solely to the class and buildcrafting.

"I am having a wonderful time," said the top comment on a recent thread. "The paladin takes me back to D2, the new AI is very good and the new features of divine blessings Is great. I stopped playing just bc I got Doom TDA and It took my free Time away, but with this expansion with the Holy fighter I'm so back to D4."

"Paladin is great! Skills feel good and impactful and synergistic,"