Diablo 4 Paladin: Everything we know so far about the new class

Blizzard has heard your persistent demands: the Paladin class is coming to Diablo 4 in 2026. This has been a long-time coming, with the Holy warrior last appearing in Diablo 2 – that's over 25 years ago, for any of you keeping score. With the incoming Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred expansion exploring the rising threat of Mephisto across Sanctuary, it makes sense that now is the time for the world's last beacon of divine authority to return.

Naturally, a lot has changed – both for the action-RPG genre and the Diablo franchise – in the last 25 years, so Blizzard is promising that the Diablo 4 Paladin will be a blend of new and nostalgic elements. Below you'll find everything we know so far about the new Paladin class in Diablo 4, including how they fit into the story and are likely to change up some D4 fundamentals.

What is the Diablo 4 Paladin class?

Like the version from Diablo 2 (not to mention the Crusader which arrived later in Diablo 3), the Lord of Hatred Paladin class will be a character empowered by faith – answer the call to action as Mephisto's corruption spreads across the land.

If you aren't up to speed on your Diablo lore, the Paladin is a quintessential holy warrior – a sword-and-board champion that is able to tank damage and dish it back out with ease. The Paladin embraces classic medieval weaponry, transforming it with celestial force to create holy instruments that can deal devastating damage – think holy hammers, and the ability to transform into a powerful Arbiter form, a radiant, Tyrael-inspired avatar of destruction.

Diablo 4 Paladin gameplay and combat

There's obviously plenty of skills, weapons, and enhancements that we still need to learn about. But for now it's worth noting how different the Paladin class is to the others currently available in Diablo 4. This class leans fully into divine power, which means that iconic elements from the classes' past like Auras and Holy Conjurations are a key foundation for direct combat – combined with new angelic transformations that can be devastating in AoE.

You're going to see the reintroduction of the Holy damage type here, creating a clear identity for the Paladin class in Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred. With the returning damage type, there are also plenty of mechanics and attacks coming in to utilize it.

The Paladin class coming to Lord of Hatred also honors more of the fundamentals from Diablo 2. You're going to see key favorites return with new animations, sounds, and responsiveness, including:

Aura (skill)

Blessed Hammer (weapon)

Blessed Shield (shield)

Zeal (skill)

Blizzard is also bringing back vital skills from the Diablo 3 Crusader class too, as it pushes to breathe new life into the returning Paladin class. The two we know of so far are:

Condemn (Utility skill)

Heaven’s Fury (Conviction skill)

Diablo 4 Paladin Oaths

The Oath System also returns, a set of sacred paths that allow Paladins to lean into distinct playstyles – giving you the freedom to dive into buildcraft, whether it be to create a divine agent who can channel defensive capabilities into offensive strikes, or somebody who works to better support the needs of the group.

Juggernaut: This Oath path focuses on the Paladin's shield. It'll unlock unique primary skills like Shield Bash, and Ultimate moves like Fortress – which is a defensive-focused skill that briefly makes you nearly untouchable.

Zealot: This Oath path is focused on powering up your melee attacks, powered by an updated Zeal skill. This is primarily sword focused, so great for the DPS stans among us – particularly with the Ultimate skill Zenith, which unleashes a devastating celestial strike that cleaves enemies with a holy blade.

Judicator: The Judicator Oath path is more focused on holy conjurations and defensive capabilities. It's through conjurations of Blessed Shield, Hammer, Consecration, and Heaven’s Fury that you'll unlock new ways to engage enemies with Holy damage.

Disciple: The Disciple Oath path is focused around angelic transformation. Whether you're summoning Spears of the Heavens (a brutal lance attack) or spreading your wings in Arbiter Form, Disciple looks certain to really change up classic Diablo 4 combat rhythms.

The Diablo 4 Paladin class is going to arrive as part of the upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion. That means you're going to need to hold on until April 28, 2026 before you can get your hands on it.