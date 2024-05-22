The Diablo 4 Season 4 good vibes keep coming as the action RPG hits new heights on Steam
More people are playing the game on Valve's storefront than ever before
Diablo 4 has had mixed results regarding seasonal content, though the good news is that we're in the middle of a good one, and to prove it, the action RPG has broken an individual Steam record.
As per SteamDB, Diablo 4 hit a new personal best regarding concurrent player count over the weekend. At one point three days ago, 29,035 players were looting Sanctuary on Valve's storefront alone. It's not been a flash in the pan, either, as Diablo 4 has maintained some solid retention.
While the personal best is lovely to see, it's worth noting a few things. Diablo 4's peak concurrent player record would likely be higher if the action RPG launched on Steam – it launched on Blizzard's launcher, coming to Valve's storefront later. The number is likely a fraction of the total player base, too, as it's also available on consoles and Game Pass.
Regardless, the high water mark on Steam doesn't exist in isolation, as general sentiment towards the embattled ARPG has improved greatly. Alongside a new season of content, we got an item rework that was so grand that Blizzard had to delay the season to offer enough time to open up a PTR and get feedback. The new season has proved worth the wait as the praise has been glowing, with some fans saying, "This is Diablo 4 as it should have originally been released."
Diablo 4 is on the up, then. Some fans are likely to remain cautious as Season 2 proved to be something of a false dawn, with Season 3 going on to disappoint. Still, given the fundamental changes Diablo 4 Season 4 makes to the game, we can only hope things keep getting better from here as we approach the Vessel of Hatred expansion.
