Diablo 4 Season 5 campfire livestream from Blizzard devs is coming "in a couple weeks with final notes and all"

Hot off the heels of delving into its new Vessel of Hatred class, Diablo 4's developers will host another "campfire" livestream "in a couple weeks" with final information on the action RPG's Season 5.

Yesterday, our huge Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred preview rolled out alongside Blizzard delving into the DLC's new class, Spiritborn, during a livestream. Shortly after said livestream had concluded, Diablo's head of community, Adam Fletcher, took to Twitter to confirm that another livestream, this time focusing on Season 5, would be coming "in a couple weeks."

In a couple weeks with final notes and all 👏🏻 https://t.co/4GFSBh7VFUJuly 18, 2024

This livestream will apparently feature "final notes" on the new season, according to Fletcher's tweet, which makes it sound like the campfire stream will debut very shortly before Season 5 arrives. Currently, Diablo 4's Season 5 is slated to begin on August 6, so there's actually very little time between now and then for a livestream to roll around.

Season 5 has already had a Public Test Realm, which granted players a preview of new seasonal aspects like a menacing new version of the Butcher, and re-playable bosses that saw loot levels go off the charts. Blizzard's upcoming livestream should delve into whether any of these aspects will be sticking around for Season 5's final version next month, or whether they'll be markedly different.

Elsewhere for Blizzard's action RPG, the developer also told GamesRadar+ how Spiritborn saw about 60 prototyped skills before its final design was eventually settled on, and while some dev-favorite skills didn't make the final cut, they could very well be resurrected for the Spiritborn class at some point in the future.

