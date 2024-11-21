24 hours after Diablo 4 players started using bugged Elixirs to give themselves millions of health, Blizzard is "rolling a patch" to fix them

Diablo 4 is patching up a bug that's unintentionally giving players millions of health.

I first caught wind of the bugged Elixir of Antivenin less than 24 hours ago when Diablo 4 players started posting about its potential to multiply your Life stat by hundreds, if not thousands, with the potential for damage scaling to dramatically increase Attack Power as well. Basically, it's the latest in a long line of exploits Diablo 4 players have been using to become disgustingly overpowered since launch.

There's been some question and debate about whether Blizzard would patch this thing out given its position of late about midseason balance updates and specifically its recent commitment to leave utterly broken Spiritborn builds alone until next season. However, community director Adam Fletcher has confirmed in a tweet that the bug is being fixed as early as tonight or tomorrow.

"We are looking at rolling a patch tonight or tomorrow to handle some Elixir items that players have been reporting," he said. "This will be a 2.0.5a and will be PC patch but also a server hotfix in the background combined."

I'm personally not surprised at all to see Blizzard kill this exploit as it isn't class specific, but it will be interesting to see how the reaction to the fix informs how things like this are handled going forward. The developers are doing another Campfire Chat livestream tomorrow where they'll dig a little deeper into their plans for fixing the Spiritborn class, and there's a good chance we'll hear something about bugs like this one as well.

