Dark Souls' toughest boss duo has been transformed into some stylish glassware, which feels like fitting revenge for all the times they killed me
Pre-order your own Ornstein goblet and Smough tankard today
Bandai Namco is serving up some stunning new merch for FromSoftware stans, this time in the form of a goblet and tankard representing Dark Souls' most iconic boss duo - none other than Ornstein and Smough.
If you're like me and have spent your fair share of grueling moments dying to Anor Londo's resilient knight and executioner combo, you may be interested in some sort of trophy marking your emergence from beyond the fog wall. That's where Bandai Namco's official Ornstein goblet and Smough tankard come in, as seen on the company's storefront. Both cups serve as a beautiful addition to any player's glassware, functional and ornate.
Name a more iconic duo from the #DarkSouls series.The Ornstein Goblet & Smough Tankard are now available for pre-order on the Bandai Namco e-store!Pre-order today: https://t.co/738jW40z1s pic.twitter.com/bCloDWE61dNovember 21, 2024
They're not cheap, however - the Ornstein goblet will set you back £39.99 / €44.99 while the Smough tankard comes in at a hefty £59.99 / €69.99. For those FromSoftware fans who prefer Elden Ring over Dark Souls, there's a third cup, too: a tankard themed around Starscourge Radahn, the mighty demigod who took on Malenia herself. All three options are stunning, in my opinion, featuring a high level of attention to detail.
The cups are also all made of resin with stainless steel inserts, making them a perfect addition to either your shelf or cupboard. They're good as merch to just view, or can actually be used as glassware thanks to the steel interior. The only difficulty presented by the cups is having to decide which one (or two) to buy before they drop in February 2025 - now if you'll excuse me, I have a very important financial decision to make regarding a goblet and two tankards.
