"We hope you enjoy Peak for the next two weeks": Co-op comedy devs acknowledge the incoming Hollow Knight Silksong-shaped black hole in style

The developers behind co-op comedy sensation Peak have recognized peak (Hollow Knight Silksong) in the game's newest patch.

Peak's ascent to popularity puts co-developers Aggro Crab (of Another Crab's Treasure fame) and Landfall (of TABS, Haste, Content Warning fame) in the same league as the metroidvania geniuses over at Team Cherry, but the climbing game's team seems to be in the same Skongmania haze as the rest of us.

Mere hours after Hollow Knight Silksong's first trailer in years announced a release date for two weeks, Peak received a mainly bug-squashing patch that also gave it a Steam Deck Verified stamp of approval. There's a new setting to disable 'The Looker' and some pretty big balance tweaks, too.

I'll be back after i speedrun silksong pic.twitter.com/BGTkAcgO3yAugust 22, 2025

But one amusing change wasn't mentioned in the patch notes at all. You see, you can now find an in-game message that reads, "We hope you enjoy Peak for the next two weeks until you all move along to Silksong." Well, at least they have their expectations in check.

Aggro Crab and Landfall probably aren't exaggerating either. Team Cherry recently revealed that their little passion project sold a whopping 15 million copies, 12 million of which came after Silksong was announced, so there's likely a lot of people chomping at the bit to jump into the fallen kingdom once again come September 4, in case the online furore up to this point didn't make that obvious.

In the age of Steam censorship, Peak devs bravely go where no Peak has gone before and begrudgingly add requested cannibalism feature: "Fine"