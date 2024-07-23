Manor Lords gets crossbows and a new trade feature when the city builder's next update lands in the "next few weeks"
There's also a fix to stop deer getting stuck
Manor Lords' developer has previewed its next patch, which is set to launch within the "next few weeks." It boasts crossbows, ponds, new portraits, and a whole game engine switch.
Slavic Magic just published a Steam post, listing all the features coming in Manor Lords' next big update. The game engine switch to Unreal Engine 5 is obviously a pretty significant feature, but we've known this was coming for weeks, back when the developer said last week that it was focusing on keeping performance as smooth as possible after the switch.
"In response to popular demand, fishing ponds will be added," Slavic Magic writes in the post, but again, we've known the city builder's next patch would add fishing ponds since last week. This will also see a new development branch, dubbed 'Winter Fishing,' which when unlocked will allow fishing all year round, even when the ponds literally freeze over.
Another big feature is crossbows, a new ranged option for Manor Lords players. Right now, there are two ranged units in the city builder: Archer Militia with 'warbows' and both Heavy and Light Mercenary Archers. It's unclear if the crossbows will feature as part of a new unit type in Manor Lords, or just a new option for existing unit types.
The Manor Lords patch also features two new character portraits - a weathered old man and a youthful young woman - as revealed in the Steam post. The Steam post also reveals that "a trade overview in the development screen will list all the previous transactions done by the region." Finally, a bug fix will prevent fleeing deer from getting stuck on the terrain.
