This is not a drill: Manor Lords fishing ponds are coming in the next update "since it was requested a lot"
Manor Lords' fishing ponds are coming alongside the Unreal Engine 5 update
Manor Lords is officially getting fishing ponds, says creator Slavic Magic.
A cursory Google search on the topic proves there's been hot demand for fishing in Manor Lords since launch, and Slavic Magic acknowledged that and said it'll be added in the next update. "Working on fishing ponds for the next update since it was requested a lot," reads Slavic Magic's tweet, which also includes a screenshot of a fishing pond, admittedly with some very pretty reflections and aesthetic details like lily pads and tall grass poking out above the surface.
In replies to fans, the developer reveals some additional details. While no specific release date for Manor Lords' next patch has been revealed, the developer said the "current plan is a few weeks," likely meaning sometime in late August or early September. Slavic Magic also said the update with fishing ponds will accompany the Unreal Engine 5 version of the game, so that gives you some vague timing on the engine switch as well.
Working on fishing ponds for the next update since it was requested a lot pic.twitter.com/RwgcEX9K0SJuly 15, 2024
With so little to go on, it's hard to say what exactly Manor Lords' fishing update will entail, but presumably it'll be the source of a trade and food resource just like meat, eggs, fruit, vegetables, and the like. It'd be really neat if included stuff like fishing wharfs and trade docks to really flesh out the concept, but we'll have to wait for further word from Slavic Magic.
Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned lord, don't miss these essential Manor Lords tips for surviving and prospering.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
"Don't bank on being the next viral hit": Manor Lords publisher urges other studios to "take care of all the devs" instead of hunting for their golden goose
The Long Dark creator apologizes to Manor Lords team after criticism of the hit city builder's early access cadence draws comparisons with his cult survival game