This is not a drill: Manor Lords fishing ponds are coming in the next update "since it was requested a lot"

Manor Lords is officially getting fishing ponds, says creator Slavic Magic.

A cursory Google search on the topic proves there's been hot demand for fishing in Manor Lords since launch, and Slavic Magic acknowledged that and said it'll be added in the next update. "Working on fishing ponds for the next update since it was requested a lot," reads Slavic Magic's tweet, which also includes a screenshot of a fishing pond, admittedly with some very pretty reflections and aesthetic details like lily pads and tall grass poking out above the surface.

In replies to fans, the developer reveals some additional details. While no specific release date for Manor Lords' next patch has been revealed, the developer said the "current plan is a few weeks," likely meaning sometime in late August or early September. Slavic Magic also said the update with fishing ponds will accompany the Unreal Engine 5 version of the game, so that gives you some vague timing on the engine switch as well.

Working on fishing ponds for the next update since it was requested a lot pic.twitter.com/RwgcEX9K0SJuly 15, 2024

With so little to go on, it's hard to say what exactly Manor Lords' fishing update will entail, but presumably it'll be the source of a trade and food resource just like meat, eggs, fruit, vegetables, and the like. It'd be really neat if included stuff like fishing wharfs and trade docks to really flesh out the concept, but we'll have to wait for further word from Slavic Magic.

