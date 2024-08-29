Call of Duty voice chat reaches its final form, gives enemy players a way to scream at you mere inches from your ear by using you as a meat shield

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will inexplicably allow players to talk to enemy players that they've taken hostage as a "body shield" via voice chat, and I'm predicting levels of toxicity never seen before.

In amongst the slew of details stemming from yesterday's Call of Duty Next event , Activision relatively quietly let slip a new feature for the former. Body shields are returning, where players can pick up enemies and use them as shields, but this time, you'll be able to communicate directly with the player you've grabbed via the in-game voice chat.

We heard you and can confirm that the Body Shield feature in Multiplayer will enable voice chat between the attacker and victim. Be nice... pic.twitter.com/KxyaDo7bAcAugust 28, 2024

"Be nice..." adds the announcement tweet from developer Treyarch just above, which is sort of like giving a Call of Duty player a nuclear weapon and asking them not to detonate it. There will inevitably be carnage, destruction, and chaos stemming from this feature, and you need but look at the responses on Twitter as evidence of that.

"Can't wait for the 12 year old kids to scream at me," one reaction to the announcement reads on Twitter, while another user conversely adds "That will be sick, think of how much trolling you can do!" There's also the image below, which I think pretty accurately sums up how things are going to go. Personally, I can't wait to have utter nonsense whispered in my ear multiple times a match.

Me using the guy that shot my body as a meat shield. pic.twitter.com/IiEdmL1ttiAugust 28, 2024

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases in just under two months from now on October 25. Activision also just revealed that Warzone's classic Verdansk map will be making a comeback next year in 2025, and while there's no sign of the beloved Nuketown map in Black Ops 6 right now, there is a completely new Resurgence map called Area 99 coming to Warzone soon.

