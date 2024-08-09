For the first time ever in Call of Duty, Black Ops 6's Zombies mode lets you save and quit, and there are some pretty weird reactions to that

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will let solo Zombies players finally pause and save their game to continue later, and there are some pretty weird reactions to that.

Earlier this week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode got a huge information blast, revealing that it'd be returning to the traditional 'Rounds-Based Zombies' format. For solo players, the Zombies mode will finally let players pause their game, save it, and exit out to continue from where they left off whenever they want, a first for the series.

Quality of life improvements are coming to Round-Based Zombies in #BlackOps6 👇♦️ In a Solo match you can pause to take a break♦️ New to the Solo match experience, you can now Save & Quit to continue later♦️ Squad matches now allow for Join in progress at any point, even if… pic.twitter.com/r8mxTYicstAugust 8, 2024

This has caused some, erm, pretty weird reactions from Call of Duty players. Look no further than whatever the hell is going on below if you want to leave your eyes equally as scarred as the man's kitchen.

"You can save & quit in BO6 Zombies to resume later" https://t.co/Y77OHDXQvz pic.twitter.com/uynLR03ikhAugust 7, 2024

"Treyarch is in their bag for this one lol. I will be there," reads another substantially more normal Twitter reaction to the news. "HOLY FUCK??? THIS IS INSANE!!! I NEVER THOUGHT THIS WOULD HAPPEN EVER?" reads another pretty excitable but still relatively normal response.

The reason the news is going down so well is that Zombies can easily eat up hours upon hours of your free time, and obviously not everyone has spare time in spades. Whereas normally you'd be locked into a Zombies match for upwards of three hours (if you're good at it), you can now simply exit out whenever you want. That's a pretty major win for Black Ops 6.

