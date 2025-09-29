Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta will have the same Secure Boot requirements that derailed some FPS fans from Battlefield 6 on PC

The Call of Duty devs have already been talking up the big anti-cheat features in store for Black Ops 7 for some time, including the fact that it's going to be making use of TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. Today, they've confirmed that these features will be part of the beta, so if you don't want to suffer the same fate as those poor, unfortunate Battlefield 6 beta players, you might want to make sure your PC is ready to go right now.

"On PC, the Black Ops 7 Beta will require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot," according to a new blog post from the devs. "Together with our upgraded RICOCHET Anti-Cheat detection systems, these features strengthen machine integrity, improve detections, and create a more secure environment that catches more cheating."

Our guide on how to enable Battlefield 6 Secure Boot will get you set up just as well when Black Ops 7 beta access begins, because it's the exact same thing: a Windows security feature that essentially makes sure only safe software is running. It does offer strong protection against cheats – but equally, it's a major annoyance to PC players who don't like overly restrictive security measures digging their way into the lower levels of the hardware.

Either way, Secure Boot is just the start for what the devs are calling "the most advanced and robust anti-cheat protections players will find in gaming." Starting with the beta, they'll be testing "a new generation of machine learning systems and detection tools built to make cheating riskier and less effective." Essentially, they're building an array of AI-based ways to stamp out aimbots and wall hacks.

