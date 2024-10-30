The best Black Ops 6 AEK-973 loadout and build

The best AEK-973 loadout to use in Black Ops 6 will have you hitting headshots like nobody's business, thanks to the DMRs controlled 3-round bursts. This is one for those that love to have plenty of precision in their play-style, and for those looking to complete some of the game’s headshot challenges. To really make the AEK 973 sing, however, you’ll need to know the best attachments to set it up with. That’s where this guide comes in.

This AEK-973 build features a showstopping sidearm, and the best perks to round things out. You’ll need to have unlocked the Gunfighter Wildcard to equip all eight attachments, which you’ll want to do if you really want to take this build to the next level. Here’s the best AEK-973 loadout to use in Black Ops 6, including some tips on the right Gear and Perks to bring into matches with you.

Best AEK 973 loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended AEK-973 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):

Optic : Dobrych 4X

: Dobrych 4X Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Fast Mag I

: Fast Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Heavy Stock

: Heavy Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

This best AEK-973 build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting the handling, accuracy and firepower of the weapon, primarily by boosting the recoil control with the Vertical Foregrip and the Recoil Springs.

The Fast Mag I magazine means you can reload faster, which, even with the smaller magazine size, you shouldn’t have to do all that often. This is because of how few bullets it can take to eliminate an enemy, especially if you hit the upper body and head.

Best AEK-973 class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary : Grekhova

: Grekhova Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Spring Mine

: Spring Mine Perks : Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time

: Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

This best AEK-973 loadout brings in the Grekhova pistol. This is a full auto pistol that can be modified to be extremely accurate in hipfire by adding the Weighted Stock. Here’s the Grkhova attachments to aim for:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Assault Grip

: Assault Grip Stock: Weighted Stock

The Spring Mine can be used to block off any entrances that lead to your position. You’ll be setting up and lining up shots, picking vantage points that allow you to get the drop on your enemy, so it’s good to have your back covered. Semtex is our personal favorite Lethal Gear, as it’s still an absolute blast to stick an opponent and have them explode.

In terms of Perks, go with Gung-Ho, Assassin and Double Time. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. The Gunfighter Wildcard is essential, as it allows you to add a whopping eight attachments to the AEK-973.What you end up with is a laser-precise and extremely hard-hitting weapon that’s perfect for landing headshots. You can kill enemies with one 3-burst round, which feels extremely satisfying. Definitely one to try out if you’re looking for a change of pace.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission