Activision is kicking off a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial when the Black Ops 7 beta ends, just in case you were thinking about getting Battlefield 6
What a way to mark Battlefield 6's launch week
It's launch week for Battlefield 6 and Activision is seemingly firing shots. As the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta closes, Black Ops 6 is becoming available for free for exactly one week.
As of October 9, you can get stuck into last year's major Call of Duty release for the sweet price of nothing. This trial includes the entire game: campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies, giving you a chance to try out anything you might be curious about.
Black Ops 6 will be playable as such for one week, ending on October 16. If you're efficient enough, you can definitely squeeze out the story and get a few hours of multiplayer within that timeframe.
Word to the wise: Zombies has long been the secret weapon of the Call of Duty series, and if you haven't yet, I highly suggest you dive in there. Since being introduced as a gimmick in World at War, the undead-killing mode has become its own rotting beast with expansive lore and gameplay that’s more strategic than you might think.
This seems like another passive jab between Activision and EA, who've been seemingly lowkey trading blows over having both new Call of Duty and new Battlefield arrive this year. EA and the Battlefield 6 team have been adamant about keeping a "grounded" strategy for skins, in direct contrast to Call of Duty's penchant for silly crossovers.
There probably aren't many players interested in playing a slightly outdated Call of Duty right as its biggest rival gets a new installment who haven't already rinsed it, but free is free. If Activision turns even a few thousand heads here that'll be a win, and possibly some added Blops 7 pre-orders to boot.
As Battlefield 6 keeps skins grounded, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 goes the other way by carrying over all of Black Ops 6's goofy skins as devs are still "figuring out" how to keep everyone happy
