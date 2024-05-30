A Call of Duty Fallout crossover has leaked and there's something about Captain Price wearing a Vault jumpsuit that just doesn't look right

According to leaked game files, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are crossing over with Fallout just in time to capitalize on the hype around the Fallout Amazon Prime TV series.

In hindsight, a Call of Duty Fallout crossover makes perfect sense. Fallout is one of Xbox's biggest IPs ever, and it's even bigger right now off the back of the Amazon series. Call of Duty is Call of Duty. Give them boys some Vault jumpsuits and call it a day.

Breaking: MW3 x Warzone + FALLOUT collaboration skins have leaked via game files pic.twitter.com/oH8v7mCL6FMay 29, 2024

Well, that's exactly what this crossover seems to be, and nothing more. According to Charlie Intel, leaked game files indicate a cosmetics pack is coming to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone that'll let you dress your Operator up as a post-apocalyptic wasteland survivor. The Call of Duty: Vault Dweller Tracer Pack seems to include the iconic Fallout blue jumpsuit as a wearable along with some themed weapons.

As an admittedly tepid fan of both franchises, I have to say I'll be a little underwhelmed if this is everything this crossover amounts to. Especially with the show hot on everyone's mind, it would've been an easy win to add Vault Boy or the Ghoul as Operator skins, but instead it looks like it's just our usual Operators dressed in Vault clothing.

Of course, this is still an unconfirmed leak and there could be more to the crossover if and when the full thing is revealed. Until then, there's just something about Captain Price in that blue jumpsuit that doesn't look right.

Here's how we ranked the best Call of Duty games ever.