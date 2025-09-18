"The most broken weapon in Borderlands 4" is a purple shotgun that makes damage numbers go brrr: "Nothing's going to take really more than one shot"

In a game with infinite loot, to the tune of billions of guns, it should be little surprise that Borderlands 4 players are already breaking the game. Yet it's still pretty impressive just how willing the game is to distribute loot that'll let you absolutely destroy literally any enemy you come across with little more than a purple shotgun at your side.

It is, in fairness, a very specific purple shotgun: a Scattering QuincunX Stellium with an energy disc alt fire. As YouTuber Moxsy demonstrates in the intro to the video below, this thing can make damage numbers go brrr to such a degree that it'll wreck even an Ultimate Vault Hunter rank five in a second. It even literally makes a brrr noise while the damage hits.

The shotgun needs a Jakobs ricochet part, and you'll also need a crit knife to complete the build. While you at least don't need to grind for a legendary to put this build together, these are still some fairly rare rolls to find. Moxsy recommends trying to locate them while farming for whatever other legendaries you might want for your build.

NEW BEST GUN DISCOVERED (And It's A Purple!) // Borderlands 4 Weapon Guide

Still, this weapon doesn't need any other gear or particular skill point distribution to do its work, as Moxsy says "nothing's going to take really more than one shot." The video description calls this "the most broken weapon in Borderlands 4," and I don't think there's much reason to dispute that characterization.

And hey, who needs any of Borderlands 4's other 29,999,999,999 guns when this one is going to do the job? "We kind of knew going in that there's no way that this system was going to be totally balanced because it's literally infinite possibilities, and this particular possibility seems to break the game," Moxsy says.

