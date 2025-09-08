Borderlands 4 fan decides life is long, might as well spend the next 950 years cataloguing some of the looter shooter's 30 billion guns

You could do so many things with your time, including trying to make a dent in documenting each of the, apparently, 30 billion possible guns you could pick up in Borderlands 4.

Why would you want to do this with your time, you ask? Well, why did Lewis and Clark attempt an expedition of the American West? Why did Darwin fixate so much on his Galápagos finches? For knowledge! And, I don't know, what else do you have going on? So Borderlands fansite MentalMars has, in their words on Twitter, "indexed every Borderlands 4 legendary I could find and will update my database when new discoveries are made."

Borderlands 4 won't be out until later this week, September 12, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S – then it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3 – but we already know a decent amount about its weapon system.

Developer Gearbox Software's art director Adam May revealed recently that Borderlands 4 features different weapons manufacturers, just like past Borderlands titles – Gearbox boasted in a trailer for the first game from 2009 that it featured "87 bazillion guns!" But, this time, players will be able to mix-and-match until their hair goes white and falls off of their heads in tufts of peach fuzz.

"You can have a Daedalus underbarrel on a Maliwan shotgun, and suddenly you have Daedalus and Maliwan visually on one weapon," May says in an Epic Games blog, as an example.

Since MentalMars' list of legendary gear in Borderlands 4 not only includes these gun parts, but also armor, shields, and health-restoring "Repkits," I'm expecting it to eventually become their life's work.

I gotta admit, the Borderlands 4 endgame actually sounds pretty darn good: Gearbox showed a bunch of raid boss and loot details, and my RPG brain is locked in.