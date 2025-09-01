Borderlands 4 boss Randy Pitchford says "Nintendo just had the most successful new console launch in the history of video game consoles" with the Switch 2, so of course he wants to "bring more games to it"
"The Nintendo Switch 2 is an awesome, awesome machine"
Borderlands 4 is on its way to Switch 2 next month, but it sounds like it probably won't be the only Gearbox game to grace the platform in the future.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2025, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is full of praise for Nintendo's new console, saying "the Nintendo Switch 2 is an awesome, awesome machine – I'm so grateful for it."
Acknowledging that the expectation with Nintendo is always that the company is going to "do something really interesting" with its hardware, like with the Wii which was "an incredible innovation" (even if, he admits "the Wii U didn't work as well), he thinks the Switch 2 is "less about innovating and more about perfecting, and giving us what we want and what works."
He continues: "I love my Switch, and I kind of wanted a more powerful one with newer games. When I got the briefing and realized, 'oh, it's more than that, Nintendo has invested a lot, not just in the hardware, but in the software, and making it easier than ever to connect with other people [...] This is getting exciting.'"
As we now know, it was decided that "we have to put Borderlands 4 on it," but what about future Gearbox games? Pitchford seems optimistic about further releases eventually making their way to the hybrid handheld, as he explains: "I love Switch, and I love my Switch 2.
"And I think that without getting in trouble and trying to talk about things that are from the future, we love making games, and we love entertaining people, and we want to be on the platforms where the people that want us to be are. And Nintendo just had the most successful new console launch in the history of video game consoles, and I don't think that's slowing down."
He reiterates that "I love that platform, and I want to bring more games to it," but adds that "it's really not the right time for me to talk about games that are down the road." So, no more hints from him right now, but it's still sounding promising for anyone who prefers to take their games on the go.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
