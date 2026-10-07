Grab these essential beginner board games if you want to avoid playing Monopoly with your family this year

Are you dreading family get-togethers this year because your folks insist on breaking out dusty old board games like Monopoly? Can't face another dinner table meltdown because a sibling got screwed out of Bond Street? It's a special kind of torture, but it's not one you need to suffer.
There's a whole world of amazing alternatives out there, especially in 2026. As you can probably tell from the explosion of tabletop content on social media or the glut of board game cafes worldwide, it's got a lot more to give. While the sheer amount of options may seem intimidating (particularly when we move toward strategy games), there are some truly excellent beginner board games out there that are perfect for playing with family who've never moved far beyond Clue.
I spend a lot of my time reporting on and reviewing the best board games, so have used that experience to recommend some essential purchases here. These are often called 'gateway' games because they're accessible yet deeper than dusty old classics like Monopoly, and more than a few are on offer right now for Amazon's Big Deal Days. If you want something for Thanksgiving or Christmas get-togethers that aren't going to erode your will to live, add these to your collection; they're true must-haves.
Want something a bit more spooky? Set up the perfect Halloween party with these discounted horror board games. As for more recommendations, don't miss the best family board games.
- Check out today's board game discounts at Amazon