Grab these essential beginner board games if you want to avoid playing Monopoly with your family this year

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These deserve a place in every collection, and they're a gateway to the hobby

Catan 6th Edition box seen from above on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

Are you dreading family get-togethers this year because your folks insist on breaking out dusty old board games like Monopoly? Can't face another dinner table meltdown because a sibling got screwed out of Bond Street? It's a special kind of torture, but it's not one you need to suffer.

There's a whole world of amazing alternatives out there, especially in 2026. As you can probably tell from the explosion of tabletop content on social media or the glut of board game cafes worldwide, it's got a lot more to give. While the sheer amount of options may seem intimidating (particularly when we move toward strategy games), there are some truly excellent beginner board games out there that are perfect for playing with family who've never moved far beyond Clue.

I spend a lot of my time reporting on and reviewing the best board games, so have used that experience to recommend some essential purchases here. These are often called 'gateway' games because they're accessible yet deeper than dusty old classics like Monopoly, and more than a few are on offer right now for Amazon's Big Deal Days. If you want something for Thanksgiving or Christmas get-togethers that aren't going to erode your will to live, add these to your collection; they're true must-haves.

Catan (6th Edition)
Save $20
Catan (6th Edition): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is one of the most influential board games ever made, and it's not even close. Catan (formerly 'Settlers of Catan') is a strategy game that revolutionized the hobby by providing multiple ways to win, unique resource-gathering mechanics that rely on your ability to think ahead, and strong trading. This kicked off a whole new genre, and as pointed out in our Catan review, it's still going strong today. If you want the ultimate first step beyond classics like Monopoly, it doesn't get much better. This one's price is normally closer to $40, so today's offer is a good one.

UK: £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

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Libellud Harmonies
Record low price
Save $15
Libellud Harmonies: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Harmonies is a fairly recent addition, but it's quickly become a favorite of the community. Revolving around the creation of dreamlike worlds for animals, it's a gentle and visually gorgeous option that usually goes down well (94% of its 800+ user reviews on Amazon gave it five stars, for example). Happily, it's never been cheaper than it is now.

UK: £33.99 £27.29 at Amazon

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Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride Board Game (2025 Refresh)
Save $10
Days of Wonder Ticket to Ride Board Game (2025 Refresh): was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for an easy-going but engaging family game that everyone can get their teeth into, I'd point you toward Ticket to Ride. Creating train routes across North America feels like a satisfying puzzle to solve, but there's an undercurrent of strategy that'll keep you hooked. I have a lot of good things to say about it in my Ticket to Ride review, and my opinion's not changed since I wrote that - it's still a firm favorite of my family and I. Plus, it's only ever been a handful of dollars less than it is now.

UK: £44.99 £32.79 at Amazon

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Asmodee 7 Wonders
Save $18.50
Asmodee 7 Wonders: was $59.99 now $41.49 at Amazon

Much like Catan, 7 Wonders is a great first step into the world of strategy gaming. You're challenged with taking an ancient civilization to greatness, but how you do that - be it through building wonders of the world, creating an all-conquering army, or mastering science - is up to you. I typically see it for around $51, so that current discount is a bargain.

UK: £44.99 £33.99 at Amazon

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Want something a bit more spooky? Set up the perfect Halloween party with these discounted horror board games. As for more recommendations, don't miss the best family board games.

  • Check out today's board game discounts at Amazon
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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