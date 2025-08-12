Battlefield 6's first open-beta weekend had plenty of cheaters, but the "most locked-in catgirl" VTuber insists she wasn't one of them after playing "even better" with a handcam

Battlefield 6 's first open beta weekend is over, but as fans prepare for the next one, one viral streamer has only just been unbanned after viewers accused her of cheating.

VTuber and Twitch streamer riley_cs quickly rose to fame over the course of the first beta days. When you look like a cute, animated catgirl, there's just something extra amusing about absolutely destroying every enemy in your path in an intense FPS game, as she was in the clips shared to Twitter.

"The most locked-in catgirl you'll ever see in Battlefield 6," she declared in one such clip, adding that "it's crazy what having good fps can do for you."

the most locked in catgirl you'll ever see in battlefield 6 pic.twitter.com/NtrTK9U5qTAugust 8, 2025

However, not everyone believed that Riley's skills were real in the first place. Some accused her of using aimbot, pointing to a specific moment around 13 seconds in where she appears to quickly snap onto an enemy and aim at them perfectly, despite them being behind cover. "Nice aimbot there, amazing flip around and perfect aiming right for the enemy.... that's behind a rock," one wrote .

Riley reiterated in the thread that she was "not cheating," and suggested that viewers "look at my minimap" at the aforementioned moment. She even went on to stream the game using "a handcam to prove I'm not cheating," and apparently with great success. She later added: "WHAT A SURPRISE, I PLAYED EVEN BETTER TODAY WITH A HANDCAM."

She later added: "WHAT A SURPRISE, I PLAYED EVEN BETTER TODAY WITH A HANDCAM."

She's been getting support from others online, too. "Played shooters with her before, she's honestly just cracked," one Twitter user says , while another digs into the viral clip deeper, and argues that "the flick into the wall at 0:13 completely misses the enemy [by the way]. Not much of a lock on if you ask me. The screenshot is taken from the exact frame the flick hits its farthest left point."

one Twitter user says , while another digs into the viral clip deeper, and argues that "the flick into the wall at 0:13 completely misses the enemy [by the way]. Not much of a lock on if you ask me. The screenshot is taken from the exact frame the flick hits its farthest left point."

However, Riley still got hit with a ban from Twitch, with Dexerto reporting that, when trying to access her channel, viewers would be hit with a message stating that it was "temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

She made it clear on social media that this was only a short ban, and in fact, her channel has now been restored. It should be noted that the ban being lifted isn't proof of her innocence in itself, but again, she's been very eager to fight her case with the handcam evidence, telling "everyone still doubting me, cope and seethe."

With the next round of the Battlefield 6 open beta not set to start until Thursday, 14 August, Riley obviously isn't able to jump straight back into the fray. Instead, she says, "now that the beta is over, it's time to return to my natural habitat (Old School RuneScape)."

Although Riley is adamant she wasn't one of them, it was previously reported by numerous players over the last beta weekend that cheaters were already causing chaos in Battlefield 6 . It wasn't that there were no measures in place to stop them, as it was confirmed by EA's anti-cheat team that its system had "prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls," which is massive.

Hopefully, EA will be able to hone this system further to ensure that the rest of the beta – and the full game, when it launches – are as fair as possible for players.

Not content with pulling in a 500K peak Steam player count, the Battlefield 6 beta is coming for other FPS games, with an anti-cheat message advising players to uninstall Valorant.