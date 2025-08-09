Battlefield 6's anti-cheat system has already blocked over 330,000 bad apples, but with more flooding the FPS' Open Beta, EA says it "was not intended to be a silver bullet"

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta has the hereditary FPS curse: cheaters ahoy! But EA's hard at work disposing of the bad apples and it's acknowledged it has a long way to go before it's fully weeded out the rot.

The update comes via a forum update centred around Battlefield 6's Secure Boot, a mandatory anti-cheat measure that'll block entry into the shooter's gates if disabled or if it detects that your PC is running with "vulnerable drivers enabled." With reports about rampant cheating in the upcoming game, EA has said "Secure Boot is not, and was not intended to be a silver bullet."

Instead, Secure Boot and the anti-cheat system the Battlefield folks call Javelin is in a constant tug of war with cheaters. "Secure Boot is how you're helping us build up our arsenal," the update continues. "It's another barrier that helps us make it harder for cheat developers to create cheat programs, and makes it easier for us to detect it when they do."

EA claims its system "has prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls," and players have reported over 100,000 instances of potential cheaters to the Battlefield Studios netwatch.

"Anti-Cheat isn't one and done, it's an ever evolving battlefield, and what has worked for us previously or in different games doesn't always work in all of them."

Even with all the aimbots and wallhacks floating about various matches, Battlefield 6's beta still managed to level its predecessors and reached the most concurrent Steam users in series history, tripling Battlefield 2042's record in mere hours.

