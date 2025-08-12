Not content with pulling in a 500K peak Steam player count, the Battlefield 6 beta is coming for other FPS games, with an anti-cheat message advising players to uninstall Valorant

I've said it before and I'll say it again: it's a miracle any video game actually works. They're hard enough to make on consoles, but imagine the difficulty associated with getting them to work on PCs and laptops that all have completely different system architecture. Well, turns out the Battlefield 6 beta and Valorant can run into such a clash that EA's new shooter recommends you uninstall Riot's one.

Two Reddit posts have popped up that both supposedly show an error message when trying to boot up the Battlefield 6 beta. They read: "The application has failed to start due to a general software incompatibility. Please uninstall the conflicting software, or adjust it's settings. (118): Valorant."

Now, the incorrect 'its' does raise some questions as to the validity of this error message, and some online are saying that it actually popped up because players were trying to open the Battlefield 6 beta while Valorant was also running. However, if these posts are real and can happen even when Valorant is closed, some believe it's due to the anticheat system.

"I sure am glad that kernel-level anticheat has reached the point where they're all starting to conflict with each other," tweets one frustrated gamer. "Future of gaming here."

Others think being told to uninstall Valorant is "just good advice." Another tweets , "God forbid a company looks out for your best interests, making you get rid of Valorant."

League of Legends developer Drew Levin, who works on product and strategy, said they would " raise that to the team " when made aware of these possible conflicts between the two games, so maybe we'll get an official statement soon.

Until then, check out all the Battlefield 6 modes you can play this weekend.