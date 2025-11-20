Battlefield 6's "awful" new Sabotage mode is being torn apart by FPS players who "cannot fathom how this mode was approved" outside of existing "to retain some CoD players"

There's a new mode in Battlefield 6, Sabotage, an 8v8 skirmish where one team tries to stop the other from exploding parts of the map. It arrived in the latest update, and some players have a strong distaste for playing it, believing it feels too much like Call of Duty.

Sabotage strips down the gameplay to be just infantry and more close-quarters combat. While that may seem like a decent idea on paper in contrast to the vehicular chaos of other Battlefield 6 modes, quite a few people are bouncing off it hard.

"How and why did this ever get approved at any level of its development?" One impassioned player writes on Reddit. "Between the actual mode itself, which is just not Battlefield gameplay at all and promotes zero substance, to the absolutely egregious map layout that leads to the worst spawn camping I have seen in a Battlefield, I just cannot fathom how this mode was approved by multiple people and was stated as something that we as a community would enjoy?"