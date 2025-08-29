Battlefield 6 devs "were pretty happy" with the beta's anti-cheat performance, even though it "really sucks" that "it does prevent some players from playing"

Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl has acknowledged the game's anti-cheat locking some players out of the beta.

The Battlefield 6 beta was a pretty massive success if the stats are to be believed . EA touted the "most players in Battlefield beta history," (albeit not giving a number) with almost five billion kills across both weekends, which does imply that the actual number must've been pretty huge.

However, some players on PC struggled getting past the first hurdle of actually launching the game thanks to EA's in-depth anti-cheat system. Not because they were cheating (well, at least in some cases ) but sometimes it's just as simple as having Valorant installed , and while it's good to know EA has the same entry standards as my home, it sucks for those trying to play Battlefield 6.

In an interview with Eurogamer , Battlefield 6 technical director Christian Buhl speaks about the game's anti-cheat system, saying "from the beginning this was something we put a high priority on," while acknowledging the false positives causing innocent players problems.

"The fact is I wish we didn't have to do things like Secure Boot," Buhl says, adding: "It does prevent some players from playing the game. Some people's PCs can't handle it and they can't play: that really sucks. I wish everyone could play the game with low friction and not have to do these sorts of things."

However, Buhl says that "unfortunately these are some of the strongest tools in our toolbox to stop cheating," and even though some players were unable to play because of it, he admits: "We were pretty happy with how the anti-cheat performed." He adds: "Obviously I'll say we can never be perfect, anti-cheat is always a cat-and-mouse game where we're constantly going back and forth and keeping on top of what the cheaters are doing."

Battlefield 6 will have free custom, persistent servers at launch and fans are ecstatic: "That's a big W right there."