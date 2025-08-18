Battlefield 6 dataminers uncover launch map that's nearly four times larger than Siege of Cairo, days after beta players kept clowning on Dice for saying "large maps exist"

Following player complaints that the maps in the Battlefield 6 beta were too small, dataminers have revealed the sizes of maps in the upcoming game, confirming that some will actually be larger.

When I think of Battlefield, I think of big maps where you can drive tanks, cars, planes and helicopters, and that one clip of the guy jumping out the jet and shooting another one with an RPG and getting back in in mid air (actually I think of the small dogfighting map in my beloved Battlefield 1943 first, but that doesn't illustrate the point well).

So when I played the Battlefield 6 beta over the weekend, I was shocked at how cramped it felt, with the Siege of Cairo map feeling almost Call of Duty-like (albeit a bit bigger than your standard CoD map). And it looks like I'm not alone, as the Battlefield fanbase isn't exactly a fan of the small maps either, from a glance at the subreddit .

Well, a group of Battlefield dataminers (spotted by MP1st ) have assured the fanbase not to worry too much, as they have discovered files within Battlefield Labs which show off the Battlefield 6 maps . Included is Mirak Balley, which looks like it could be almost quadruple the size of the Siege of Cairo map, with an unannounced post-launch map titled Eastwood being no slouch either at roughly double the size of Cairo.

Why Battlefield Studios decided to frontload what seems to be its smallest maps into the beta is beyond me, but it doesn't seem like it's time to worry just yet.

