"I'm happy to lose": As Baldur's Gate 3 is dubbed the "Best Game" yet again, Helldivers 2 creative director admits he doesn't mind as Larian's D&D RPG is "one for the ages"
It was "a stiff competition"
Baldur's Gate 3 was just crowned the "Best Game" once more, beating other banger titles like Helldivers 2 - whose own lead thought Larian Studios' win would be well-deserved.
This year's Develop conference in Brighton highlights various video game icons from 2023 and 2024, including Larian Studios' multi-award winner Baldur's Gate 3. The team behind the D&D RPG now boasts three new titles from the event, including one for the "Best Narrative," "Best Studio," and perhaps most impressively, "Best Game" overall. Winning was no easy feat, with competing finalists for the big award being Alan Wake 2, Balatro, Dave the Diver, Helldivers 2, and Spider-Man 2.
It doesn't look like there are any hard feelings to be found among the finalists' developers, though, with Arrowhead Game Studios CCO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt himself revealing as much. Joking in an online post before any winners were announced, Pilestedt calls this year's Develop awards "a stiff competition," directly tagging in Larian's official account. "I'm excited and nervous!"
So excited for tonight's @developawards / @developconf, we are nominated for Best Game, Best Game Design, Best Technical Innovation and Best Studio!Do you think we will get any of them!? It's a stiff competition, looking at you @larianstudios 😊I'm excited and nervous! 🤣July 10, 2024
In a follow-up response, the developer admits he's "happy to lose against Larian Studios," saying "BG3 was about as great a BG conclusion could've been." Pilestedt continues, seemingly dubbing Baldur's Gate 3 a timeless hit - one truly "for the ages." All hope wasn't lost for Arrowhead's Helldivers 2, either - while Baldur's Gate 3 did end up snagging the "Best Game" award, it lost against the multiplayer shooter in another category for the "Best Game Design" title.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
