If the RPG ever gets a sequel, the actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Raphael would "find it hard to say no" to returning: "If he is Larian's creation, he's also mine"

Most of us killed Raphael in the House of Hope, but the BAFTA-award winning Baldur's Gate 3 actor who brought the character to life would "love to play him again".

"Well, it would be very difficult saying no," Andrew Wincott tells GamesRadar+ in an interview, speaking theoretically, if he would return to play Raphael in an eventual Baldur's Gate 4. "I think I'm right in saying he is not part of the D&D world, he's something that Larian created. Mephistopheles is his father isn't he? But if he is Larian's creation, he's also mine. So I'd feel very loathe to, you know..." Wincott trails off before finally reiterating: "It'd be difficult saying no. I'd love to play him again. But of course, there are a lot of ifs and buts. Someone's got to come along and do it, and someone's got to create something that's as good as Baldur's Gate 3."

He has a point. All hopes for a Baldur's Gate 3 DLC were put on hold earlier this year, with developer Larian making the decision to cease all work on additional content for its beloved RPG and announcing that it would not be making a sequel. It was sad news for fans – and for the creative talent behind it too, according to Wincott, who had hopes to see Raphael return in said DLC. I quickly go on to summarize one such Avernus-set BG3 DLC theory, as envisaged by GamesRadar+'s own Joel Franey, and it's something he's immediately excited by.

"Well, I mean, I thought, 'Is it possible? Could there be?' Because that epilogue does suggest that you might have a DLC. It opens the door to another avenue. An Avernus Avenue," Wincott says with a grin. "I sort of imagined, fantasized about it. But Larian decided enough was enough, and that was as far as they were going to go. And that's understandable, because it's such a long project, going back years – even for us actors, too. But yeah, that's a great idea. I'm with your friend."

