Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel actor is enjoying romancing herself in the RPG again because "there's a lot of the stuff I've kind of forgotten about"

The voice behind Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, Devora Wilde, is once again romancing her own character in the RPG, but this time it's because enough time has passed that she's forgotten chunks of her storyline.

Notice how I said "again" there? Yeah, this isn't the first time Lae'zel has romanced Lae'zel, with Wilde releasing a wildly entertaining stream back in October 2023 in which she pursues her own character as Pink Lae'zel. A few weeks later, she streamed her amusingly shocked reaction to one of Baldur's Gate 3's spiciest scenes, which of course can only be achieved by doing something awful.

Wilde is a fairly prolific streamer who plays a variety of games for her audience (check out her videos here), and lately she's been digging Baldur's Gate 3. And yes, once again, she's playing as a Githyanki.

"When you romance another Gith like Lae’zel, you do get really interesting options that you wouldn't get if you were doing it as any other tav," Wilde said in an interview with Ginx (an abridged version is available above, with the full interview available Sunday). "[The experience] has been really interesting. Because we recorded so many lines over a large number of years, there’s a lot of the stuff I've kind of forgotten about. So it's really nice for me now to experience Lae’zel’s romance or any other aspect of Lae’zel’s storyline because a big chunk of it, I don't remember."

While it's absolutely reasonable for a working actor to forget lines she voiced literal years ago, Wilde walked back her amnesia somewhat. "I do remember it obviously, but there's you know, I can't remember every single line. It’s cool to kind of build that relationship and see what happens."

It really says something about the scope and replayability of Baldur's Gate 3 that even its actors are still playing and replaying it many, many months after launch. Come to think of it, I need to start my first Gith playthrough.

