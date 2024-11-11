Baldur's Gate 3 has been played for 17 million hours on Steam Deck alone, and one dev wants a massive battery to celebrate

Baldur's Gate 3 has been played for more than 17 million hours on the Steam Deck alone, prompting one dev to joke about getting themed battery merch made up for the game.

In a tweet today, publishing director Michael Douse said that "over 17,223,529 hours of Baldur's Gate 3 has been played on Steam Deck." For a better sense of how long that actually is, 17.2 million hours equates to about 1,965 years, meaning if you jumped back in time that far, Jesus himself would still exist in living memory.

It's not exactly a traditional milestone, but it's still an enormous amount of time, especially when you consider that Baldur's Gate 3's Steam audience is just a fraction of a fraction of its total community. Add the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC hours to that figure (not to mention those spent on other handhelds), and we're talking about far, far more than 17 million. To 'celebrate', Douse is jokingly pitching a "special edition 100w battery" to give your Steam Deck some extra juice, Bag of Holding-style.

We're a long way out from Baldur's Gate 3's original launch, but Larian is still hitting new milestones. Last month, it celebrated 50 million Baldur's Gate 3 mod downloads since Patch 7 offered up official modding support, offering particular attention to the 10,000 players who had opted to replace Withers' name with the honorific 'Bone Daddy'. It's not a conventional video game milestone, but I suppose if you've already won every award under the sun, you've got to start aiming for the weirder stars.

