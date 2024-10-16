Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor says "I am aware of the $22,000 sex doll" of his character: "I have some thoughts"

The Baldur's Gate 3 voice actor behind the RPG's beloved pale vampire elf knows of the community's most lewd creation yet - an Astarion-themed sex doll going for $22,000.

It's another beautiful day to be a part of the Baldur's Gate 3 fanbase. This time, though, it isn't because of the infamous bear scene or the sex% speedrunning - it's all thanks to the expensive sex doll that looks like Astarion. As if it wasn't amusing enough that the Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke knows about it, voice actor Neil Newbon also apparently does. "I'm aware of the $22,000 sex doll of Astarion," he reveals during a panel at RetroGameCon .

WHO TOLD NEIL ABOUT THE DOLL??? pic.twitter.com/2LZvjpwvB4October 13, 2024

As the audience screams, Newbon continues: "I have some thoughts, but you know, you do you, man." Shadowheart's own voice actor, Jennifer English, chimes in then, asking a question I've wondered myself: "Why is it so expensive?" With it being "22 f***ing grand," Newbon exclaims that he hopes it "plays music or something." Following this statement, Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde hums Down by the River, the game's main theme.

All in all, it's a hilarious interaction between both the cast and the crowd - despite the NSFW matter at hand, of course. When Vincke replied to the life-sized sex doll himself last week, he simply left an emoji depicting side-eyes - a reaction I'd wager many of us dedicated players had to the surprisingly detailed figure, too. If I'm being entirely honest, however, I'd say this doll isn't going to stand the test of time as the community's the wildest creation.

