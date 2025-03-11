Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character

Of all the merchandise to come out of Baldur's Gate 3 , this nearly life-sized Funko Pop figure of Astarion might just be the best – and it looks like the vampire elf's own actor probably agrees.

As the lengthy wait for Patch 8 rolls on, the RPG's cast is making appearances at conventions like Seattle's recent Emerald City Comic Con. While there, Astarion actor Neil Newbon came face to face with a Funko Pop figure of his character – one that's about five feet tall – alongside Shadowheart voice Jennifer English and Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde. The cast can be seen posing beside the Funko masterpiece on Instagram , with Newbon looking to be in awe.

"Wow, it's amazing," laughs Newbon, beholding the massive figure. "It's ridiculous!" The actor then falls into character, leaning against the adorably intimidating Astarion Funko: "Hello, darling. Hi, how are you?"

Before he can continue, the rest of the cast, along with performance director Aliona Baranova, enters to poke fun at the figure. "As if your ego isn't big enough," jests English, holding the Funko's hand.

She proceeds to ask the question all Shadowheart stans are probably asking, too: "Where's Shadowheart?" Wilde chimes in, "Where's Lae'zel?" As a dedicated Baldur's Gate 3 stan myself, I'm inclined to agree – in fact, where's Gale? Wyll? Halsin? Karlach? We need more behemoth figures of characters from Larian Studios' Dungeons & Dragons RPG, stat – and none of the $22,000 sex doll variety, preferably.

