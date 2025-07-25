Assassin's Creed Shadows players mourn their lost hours manually unfogging the map now the quality-of-life update will make it easier: "At least we can say we were first"

Assassin's Creed Shadows is getting some quality-of-life features, such as the ability to fast forward the time of day, but it's the fact that the map will now unfog entirely once you've synchronized with certain viewpoints that has got some more dedicated players all in a tizzy.

One of the new things coming to the game at the beginning of September is "The world map unfogging after completing viewpoint synchronization (per region)." You can see all the other changes on Ubisoft's website .

Previously, you had to manually unfog parts of the map by physically running through them. It's a system I like in many games, but it often leads to players spending hours just trying to reveal everything. Now, some of them feel like their hard work was all for nothing.

"RIP to anyone who spent an ungodly amount of time running around manually unfogging the map…" reads one post on Reddit. "At least we can say we were first," writes one player who shares a screenshot of their fully unfogged map. Well done.

One has a more humorous take, joking , "Defogging that map was the most bush I’ve seen all year."

However, not everyone is annoyed by this change. "I mean some of us love walking around so…it’s not that bad," posts one Assassin who enjoys a stroll. I'm on their side. It can be a blast to wander around an open world and discover everything the devs have put in. These games are filled with love and effort; we should experience it.

This quality-of-life update comes ahead of Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC Claws of Awaji, launching September 16, 2025 .

