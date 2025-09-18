Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC launches to 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam, with players citing bugs, "forgettable" story, and "tons of crashes"

Assassin's Creed Shadows ' Claws of Awaji DLC has launched to "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam as players cite bugs and an underwhelming story.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched back in March, but now Ubisoft has launched the first major DLC expansion of the game with Claws of Awaji, which sees the duo of protagonists embark to a mysterious island in an attempt to find a lost treasure. One of the main events of the new DLC is the new weapon for Naoe , the Bo. However, the cool new weapon isn't enough, as players are reporting issues with the DLC.

Looking at the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji DLC's Steam Page shows a "Mostly Negative" rating, with only around a third of the reviews being positive. First off, many players are reporting that they are unable to even access the DLC in the first place (with Ubisoft developers responding to try and troubleshoot this for players). However, the players who did get through aren't faring much better.

One review reads "TONS of crashes (e.g. playing disguise options or playing Yasuke in certain cases) and TONS of bugs such as weapon customization with newly added weapons have inconsistent coloring." While another reports "too much bugs in the current DLC."

Meanwhile, others aren't having issues with bugs, but are instead disappointed with the content of the DLC, calling it "underwhelming." Even the rare positive review is calling the story "forgettable" and saying "Only get it for full price if you're bored AF."

