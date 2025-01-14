After 2 months of brutal Steam reviews, Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla patch fixes "compatibility issues" with a Windows update that made them nearly unplayable

Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Valhalla both have new patches aimed at fixing issues with a 2024 Windows update that made the games virtually unplayable for two months.

Microsoft started rolling out Windows 11 version 24H2 last year, and it wasn't long before players started noticing some pretty severe issues with the functionality of several Ubisoft games. Many of those issues were fixed promptly, but for whatever reason they lingered for some time on Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla.

Microsoft acknowledged in November that 24H2 was causing some Ubisoft games to "become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay," and now, almost two months later, Ubisoft says the issue is resolved in dual Steam updates for Assassin's Creed Origins and Valhalla.

"This patch fixes compatibility issues with Windows 11 update 24H2," reads the text in both updates.

So, yes, the good news is that you should theoretically be able to boot up Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PC and, well, play them again. The bad news, at least for Ubisoft, is that two months of unplayability caused an absolute flood of negative Steam reviews that tanked both games' ratings from 'Very Positive' down to 'Mixed.'

It's difficult to say as an outsider what Ubisoft could've done differently to address the situation before it escalated, and thus tricky to pin the blame on the studio specifically, but considering both Assassin's Creed Games were basically unplayable for a lot of folks, it's also hard to blame them for simply sharing their experiences on Steam.

