After 26 years, virtual pet gem Neopets re-enters the limelight with a brand-new game collection containing some of my favorite childhood flash games enhanced for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch

Neopets revolutionized the online virtual pet sphere when it first launched in 1999, and since then, its various iterations have placed longtime fans in a nostalgia-fueled chokehold – and the new Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection is certainly no exception.

Announced just yesterday, the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection is a beautiful bundle of the best Neopets flash games – as well as one brand-new "fresh, sparkly" addition: Starlight Symphony. The set is releasing in March 2026, leaving mere months between now and then, coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam (although there's no official page for it just yet, in case you're a hopeful wishlister like I am).

There are 27 minigames to enjoy in the collection, in total – the 25 based on old web-based flash gems, Starlight Symphony, and perhaps most excitingly, a "secret 27th minigame" that's included in physical copies. It's described as being "hidden for the most dedicated collectors and explorers to unlock" on the Neopets website by developers. Minigames aren't the only thing to look forward to with the bundle, however.

Neopets™: Mega Mini Games Collection Arrives in 2026 – Here’s Everything Neopians Need to Know! - YouTube Watch On

Just in case the thing you miss most about Neopets is enjoying its cozy charms with your pals and partners, the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection is set to feature local co-op play and global leaderboards with Neopass integration. There are also rewards in store for people with Neopets accounts, too, including "unique cosmetics, currency, and exclusive digital items" – rewards my nostalgia-ridden self is sure to bank on.

Honestly, it all feels like a Y2K fever dream – but I am so, so here for it. If you told little me I'd still be playing Neopets in 2025 or 2026… well, to be honest, I'd probably believe you. But, 26-year-old me doesn't, and I'm genuinely itching to dive into the Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection next year. The recent fall of flash games has me all the more excited – now if only other developers will follow suit with the classic Cartoon Network minigames…

