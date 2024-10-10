The silliest indie game on my radar has horny houses, buildings that date each other, and now Minecraft parkour civilization-inspired platforming

Minecraft has so many niche communities built around the game's infinite blocky possibilities, you might not be aware that Minecraft parkour is even a thing - let alone a thing that's gone viral across TikTok and is now inspiring other indie games.

Building Relationships is the zany adventure game that we previously reported is "like A Short Hike but stupid" thanks to the fact that it literally stars sentient buildings looking to date each other. You roll around as a normal house, exploring different biomes, fishing, courting apartments and windmills and other such erections. It's essentially a wide open dating sim that revels in wholesome kinkiness.

But Building Relationships creator Tanat Boozayaangool has now revealed an extra layer to the game: Minecraft parkour-inspired platforming. Minecraft parkour is a game mode that has players hoping from block to block in obstacle courses that are probably a massive headache for whoever has the controller in their hand, even though it's quite a zen, tranquil watch for any TikTokers looking to make 10 seconds fly by faster

"I may have gotten too into Minecraft parkour civilization and added platforming challenges to my game," Boozayaangool tweeted earlier this week, alongside a Building Relationships clip struggling up the side of a mountain. Its Steam page even describes a wave-dash move that lets our house fling itself mid-air, which should add an extra wrinkle to whatever platforming challenges await in the final game when it releases sometime next year.

Other Minecraft parkour-a-likes include first-person concrete-hopper Beton Brutal and subterranean descent Lorn's Lure, which only just about fits the description since you're able to latch onto any wall with pickaxes.

