Mech-based survival adventure First Dwarf gets an exclusive Early Access release date announcement

Bad news, everyone. A violent conflict has left Planet Driftland shattered into pieces, with the dwarves being the only survivors remaining. Now resources are running out, and it's up to you as the titular First Dwarf to forge a path ahead to the floating islands in search of materials to rebuild the dwarven kingdom.

We received a good look at how this action unfolds during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, where the Early Access release date of June 20 was exclusively revealed alongside the announcement that a demo is out right now.

Taking control of Tru the dwarf and Ragna the dragon, you'll explore a vast uncharted world looking for new locations to conquer by building settlements. Finding sources of mana to power your bases and mech suit is essential, then you can set about constructing various structures to harvest materials and provide a place for your people to live.

You'll need to ensure these settlements are well fortified and protected, as there are always dangers lurking nearby. Establish automatic defenses and use your mech suit powers to fight off any threats that come your way, including barbarian tribes and wild animals. You'll also be faced with natural disasters, so planning and preparation are key to keeping your settlers safe.

While you can take on this survival adventure alone, it's better if you team up with a friend to support you in co-op assist mode, with them breathing fire as Ragna the dragon while you lead the charge in Tru's mech.

First Dwarf is launching into Early Access for PC through Steam on June 20, with console releases planned for 2025. You can wishlist and play the demo right now on Steam, and follow developers Star Drifters on Twitter for the latest news.

