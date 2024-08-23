Life is Strange's original director feels "curious" about Max returning in Double Exposure at a different studio

Life is Strange's original director is "curious" about seeing the character he helped create return in the forthcoming Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

Back in 2015, Michel Koch helped bring Life is Strange to life in the director's chair at Don'tnod. Now in 2024, Koch is watching from afar as original series protagonist Max Caulfield returns in Deck Nine's Life is Strange: Double Exposure later this year, while Koch instead focuses on making the very Life is Strange-inspired Lost Records: Bloom and Rage at Don'tnod.

"I feel curious about it. I will definitely play the game when they release, and I looked at the trailer and I have some ideas of where they're going, but [I'm] really not sure," Koch said, speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2024 about Max's Return in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. "So, yeah, I would say it's exciting, even if it can be a bit weird.

"It'll be great to see where they go and it's always great to see new narrative games, because there are not that many, to be honest. And this is the genre I prefer playing. I love playing. So I'm really happy when there are more and hopefully there will be more attention to it so the genre does not disappear," the Lost Records: Bloom and Rage creative director concluded.

As things stand, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is set to launch later this year on October 29 as one complete package, while Lost Records is instead taking an episodic format with its release, launching Tape 1 on February 18, and Tape 2 on March 18 next year.

In an additional interview with GamesRadar+, Deck Nine spoke about the pressure of bringing back Max in Double Exposure, saying that "everybody now has the Max in their heads that we have to compete with." Read our full Life is Strange: Double Exposure interview for more from Gamescom.

