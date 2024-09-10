Indie dev horrified to realize their protagonist is coded as Lois Griffin from Family Guy: "Nobody told me ... I worked 3 years on this game"

Look, we all draw inspirations from different places - maybe even subconsciously - whether that's a formative piece of media, a shared experience, or even an episode of Family Guy. The developer of Caravan SandWitch had a horrifying realization on Twitter that the main character Sauge's color scheme resembles Lois Griffin from Family Guy, an unintentional design decision.

The developer took to Twitter to point out the striking resemblance, "Why nobody told me Sauge's color scheme is the same as Lois Griffin, I worked 3 years on this game."

WHY NOBODY TOLD ME SAUGE'S COLOR SHEME IS THE SAME AS LOIS GRIFFIN I WORKED 3 YEARS ON THIS GAMEEEE pic.twitter.com/cwvyIzhpqpSeptember 9, 2024

After looking at the image, the comparison is apt. Sauge is unfortunately very Lois Griffin-coded. The vibrant teal jacket and orange bob haircut aren't doing the comparisons any favors. Peter Griffin joined the never-ending cast of Fortnite characters, so maybe it's time for his wife Lois to get into the world of gaming crossovers as well - even if unintentionally.

Caravan SandWitch is a narrative-driven exploration game where you embark on a journey through vast landscapes and interact with different communities and characters. If you want to roleplay as Lois Griffin, nothing is stopping you. This is Lois' adventure now.

"I wish my game to be famous! (It will only be known because the mc looks like Lois Griffin)," the developer joked on Twitter. "What kind of monkey paw shit is this?"

I wish my game to be famous! (It will only be known because the mc looks like Lois Griffin) What kind of monkey paw shit is this like 441k views????? https://t.co/aKRGwOpBvcSeptember 10, 2024

You truly never know what's going to happen when the internet takes hold of a game. Caravan SandWitch launches on September 12, 2024.

If you're looking for more games this year, take a look at all of the upcoming indie games for 2024 and beyond.