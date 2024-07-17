I thought my most-anticipated Zelda-meets-Ghibli game was already locked in, but now it turns out that this Kiki's Delivery Service-style adventure was also inspired by Wind Waker

Not only is Mika and the Witch's Mountain an adorable Kiki's Delivery Service-style gem, but it also appears to be directly inspired by one of the best Zelda games - Wind Waker.

Mika and the Witch's Mountain is one of my most highly anticipated games this year, and I'm not surprised why - it turns out that Chibig, the independent studio behind the witchy title, is looking to two of my favorite things for inspiration: Studio Ghibli and Zelda. While Ghibli vibes are immediately obvious upon first glance at Mika, the video game version of Kiki's Delivery Service , the upcoming game is also drawing from Wind Waker.

In a new post comparing footage from Mika and Wind Waker side by side, Chibig reveals the charming Zelda game "was a great inspiration for the art of Mika and the Witch's Mountain." The attached clip shows little witch Mika running across sandy beaches, soaring above vibrant waters, and dodging obstacles - with Link doing much of the same in Wind Waker. Everything from character actions to the two worlds' art styles lines up between both games.

Wind Waker was a great inspiration for the art of Mika and the Witch's Mountain.Hope fans enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/A1g7sPMyZ6July 15, 2024

This means that Europa - another upcoming indie we've got our eyes on - isn't the only open-world take on Ghibli and Zelda to look forward to - we cozy stans are truly eating good. I'm especially excited myself as Chibig, the developer behind Mika, previously headed Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara, another Ghibli-inspired platformer with its own Wind Waker vibes . Mika and the Witch's Mountain is set to release next month on August 21, which means there's now not long left to wait for the studio's whimsical new adventure.

