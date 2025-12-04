Hytale won't be on Steam at launch as devs "do not see the necessity of it" and want to avoid bad reviews from "people that aren't as well-informed"

Next month's Early Access won't be on Valve's storefront

After years in development and a temporary cancellation, blocky sandbox RPG Hytale is hurtling toward an early access release sooner than anyone could've anticipated on January 13, 2026. But the Minecraft-like's Early Access version is avoiding Steam for now, mainly because the team doesn't want to reckon with negative reviews from players unprepared for the state of the game.

That comes courtesy of Hytale's FAQ page, penned by the game's executive director, Patrick 'Lyall' Derbic, who explained the game will "not initially" hit Valve's storefront - you know, the biggest PC games store in the world. The team isn't too fussed about missing out on the majority of PC players at this stage, though.

