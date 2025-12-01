Minecraft lead says "I'm looking forward to Hytale" personally, but tells curious fans "there are many Minecraft-like games, so I doubt it will change much for us"

The Minecraft-inspired sandbox RPG fans have waited nearly a decade for, Hytale, is finally set to launch into early access this upcoming January, but it turns out that fans aren't the only folks eager to play – so are Mojang developers themselves.

Well, at least Jens 'Jeb' Bergensten, the lead designer of Minecraft and chief creative officer of Mojang Studios, is. He reveals as much in a new online post, responding to questions on how he feels about Hytale's resurrection after Riot sold it back to Hypixel Studios – and how the community might see it as a "competitor" of sorts to Minecraft. "I'm looking forward to Hytale because I want to play it," Bergensten replies.

As for how he – and likely other Mojang developers – feel about it, Bergensten writes, "There are many Minecraft-like games, so I doubt it will change much for us." He's not wrong. The genre is overflowing with great titles, and it's not as though any of them have ever taken away from the 14-year-old charm Minecraft still boasts today. Plus, Hytale actually sort of has its origins in the sandbox gem, if you take Hypixel into account.