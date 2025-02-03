GamesRadar+ Big Preview reveal: This month, we are diving deep into South of Midnight

Compulsion Games is best known for its ability to cultivate distinctive vibes, rather than developing a particular style of video game. The studio's mission is, after all, to "build hallucinatory adventures in worlds strange but provocatively familiar." You see shades of this in Contrast, a smart puzzle-platformer with an evocative art style, and in We Happy Few, a survival-horror, which leveraged roguelike elements to transform its approach to storytelling.

But with its first release following the 2018 acquisition into the Xbox Game Studios group, Compulsion is getting closer than ever before to achieving its dream of "building experiences that feel handcrafted." This is South of Midnight, the most ambitious experience in the studio's history, and one of the most unique productions out of Xbox in a generation.

You'll take on the role of Hazel, exploring the mythos of southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. This third-person action-adventure casts you as a Weaver, where you'll learn to wield ancient magic to subdue legendary monster kings roaming the swamplands of the American Deep South and work to uncover the traumas that consume them. South of Midnight caught our attention with its spellbinding visual design when it was revealed in 2023, and with the countdown to its 2025 release now on, we finally know how it plays.

GamesRadar+ travelled to meet Compulsion Games to get its hands-on with South of Midnight, and speak with members of the development team bringing this ambitious project to life. On Tuesday, February 11 at 8 a.m. PT/ 4 p.m. GMT you'll find our impressions of the game and exclusive details on how it came together – including more information on the world, the characters, and the combat experience that you'll encounter in the final game come April 8.

