As cult classic GameCube release Chibi-Robo finally makes its way to Switch 2, co-director says he made the platformer "while imagining a 'Zelda but without the battles'"
And you'll finally be able to play it officially without spending a ridiculous amount on a second-hand copy
Chibi-Robo co-director Hiroshi Moriyama is reminiscing on the cult classic GameCube game ahead of it being added to the Nintendo Switch 2Online library, saying that the game's main inspiration was The Legend of Zelda.
Chibi-Robo is one of Nintendo's odder franchises. The first game on the Nintendo GameCube didn't exactly do well sales wise, but is pretty beloved, which in-turn meant that it became one of the most expensive games on the platform. Subsequent entries were marred by weird choices like the DS sequel being exclusive to Walmart, or the real bad attempt at turning it into a 2D platformer with its latest entry Zip Lash. But still, the character and the series (especially that first game) remain beloved.
Nintendo recently confirmed that Chibi-Robo! Plug Into Adventure! will be the next game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library on Switch 2, with it releasing on August 21. In reaction to the news, the co-director of the first game (and director of the second) Moriyama has been reflecting on the game.
In a tweet (translated by Automaton) Moriyama says: "I created Chibi-Robo while imagining a 'Zelda but without the battles.'" He adds that a priority for the game was "making sure that even actions like walking around or climbing furniture feels like a fun and thrilling experience."
自分の中では「戦わないゼルダ」みたいなイメージで作った。歩くだけでも、家具を登るだけでも、楽しくワクワクできるように。ちびロボのアニメーションは1000以上。すべて手付けで、丁寧に作り上げた。それが、20年経った今でも愛され続けている理由なのかも。本当にありがとうございます。 https://t.co/G8yB6rrjrn pic.twitter.com/HaxFx3aAFzAugust 13, 2025
"Chibi-Robo has over 1,000 animations, and all of them were hand-crafted with care," Moriyama notes, adding: "That might be the reason why the game is still loved even now, 20 years after its release. Thank you so much."
He also drops what looks like an early concept sketch for the character, explaining all of the adorable little robot's features like his "Chibi-Neck," "Chibi-Eyes," and "Chibi-Hatch."
