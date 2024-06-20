16 years since its reveal, Ubisoft insists Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still alive: A remaster of the original arrives next week with a "narrative link" to the now-prequel

After a whole lot of leaks and hints at its existence, the Beyond Good and Evil remaster has finally been confirmed to launch this month. The announcement did come with a notable surprise, however: not only is Ubisoft insisting that Beyond Good and Evil 2 still exists, the publisher is even adding a new mission to the original game in order to help set up the prequel's story.

Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition launches on June 25 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It features a bunch of the upgrades you'd expect, including 60 FPS and 4K resolution support, and judging by the trailer below it's in a much better state than the version that leaked last year.

Over on the official website, Ubisoft says the remaster will let us "learn more about Jade's childhood and her link to Beyond Good & Evil 2 thanks to a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys! Collect exclusive cosmetic rewards as you progress through the game and explore the planet." A press release adds that this new mission "also reveals more about the narrative link to Beyond Good & Evil 2, showing Ubisoft’s enduring commitment to the franchise."

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first teased with a CG trailer way back in 2008, though it went underground until a big E3 re-reveal in 2017, now branded a prequel. The game always sounded impossibly ambitious, and as it overtook Duke Nukem Forever to inherit the longest development period ever, you'd be forgiven for thinking the project had quietly been canceled.

But no, this is Ubisoft's most concrete assertion in years that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development. What will it look like? When will it come out? Will any of us still be alive when it launches? I don't know the answer to any of these questions, but at least this new remaster will give us a little more insight into the lore.

Well, I guess we don't have to cross Beyond Good and Evil 2 off our list of upcoming Ubisoft games.