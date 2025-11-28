With The Game Awards weeks away, new Remedy trademark for what could be Control 2 surfaces

Remedy has filed a trademark for "Control Resonant" in Europe, and given The Game Awards are mere weeks away, it has speculation running rampant.

Control is over half a decade old now, which definitely isn't making me feel ancient. But since then, Remedy has kept busy with Alan Wake 2, FBC Firebreak, and the upcoming Max Payne remakes. And while we've known Control 2 is coming for a number of years now, details have been relatively thin. However, back in February, it was confirmed that Control 2 entered "full production."