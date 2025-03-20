Turn quiet streets into a comedic combat zone with slaphappy PvP Neighbours: Suburban Warfare

Frying pans, vacuum cleaners, and golf clubs may not be considered 'traditional' weapons, but when it all kicks off in the suburbs you can use whatever comes to hand to protect yourself. In Neighbors: Suburban Warfare you must employ comical violence to defeat the nearby residents, and thanks to the Early Access launch announced during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase you'll soon be able to dive into the action yourself.



After selecting your character from one of eight neighbors, who each have a unique item and ability, you'll begin by prepping your house for the onslaught ahead. Board up exposed windows, place traps to repel or capture intruders, and light fires to stop them sneaking down the chimney. Meanwhile, growing plants in the garden can provide boosts and even ammunition.

Next, it's time to go on the offensive, so charge across the street to attack your neighbors with a wide variety of quirky weapons. Rattle out punches with boxing gloves, swing a baseball bat, or simply shove your opponents off high ledges to knock them out, and once you've gathered enough resources you can craft special weapons such as calling in a Seagull Gunbird to rain bird poop down on your enemies.

There are multiple game modes available in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, to keep things interesting and increase replayability. In Total Destruction you must smash specific essential items in your opponents' houses, while Backyard Brawling is a competition to get the most knock outs and Steal the Gnome is capture the flag with a suburban twist. Consider your tactics depending on the objective you're chasing, as sometimes the sneaky approach can work better than going in all guns blazing.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare releases into Early Access on April 17, 2025 for PC, so make sure you wishlist it on Steam to be notified when it becomes available.

